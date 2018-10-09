Remember Yahoo? Twenty years ago, Yahoo.com got more traffic than any site on the internet. But it failed to evolve.

In place of evolution or innovation, Yahoo simply started buying everything with the intention of integrating it. But it was unable to integrate anything in a compelling way.

Eventually, Yahoo simply became the company that closed things. It quickly became clear that nobody should invest any time, energy or money into supporting or using Yahoo.

Now, Google is the new Yahoo.

Google is the company that kills its own products.

Google's M.O. is to launch some new product or service with great fanfare, convince it's loyal fans to go all-in, allow those fans to devote countless hours with the product, then kill the product and leave the devoted fans with nothing.

They did it with Reader, Inbox, Answers, Lively, Glass, Orkut, Buzz, Wave, Nexus Q, Dodgeball and many others.

Google+ is the biggest slap in the face ever, by far.

Google told us Google+ was the future of Google. So we jumped in and engaged. Personally, I've spent thousands of hours lovely crafting publication-quality opinion pieces. This is what I do for a living, and I gave my time and labor over to Google+ for free.

Now, Google is going to flush all my work down the toilet.

Yours, too.

Google has been working hard for years to push away its most loyal fans. Now, Google is going even further.

In fact, the killing of Google+ is a perfect storm of Google's vision vacuum. It's driven by their antipathy toward passionate users, and also their failure to understand the human element generally.

Google has failed utterly with every social network they've ever launched, and the reason is that, culturally, Google simply can't understand human beings.

I recently got rid of my MacBook Pro and bought a high-end Pixelbook. And I was leaning toward buying a Pixel 3. But now I'm off the fence. I'll be buying iPhones from now on.

And I can't even imagine what will happen when Google decides to kill Google Photos.

Google simply can't be trusted.

Google is the new Yahoo, the company that kills its own products.

Which Google product is next?